Tommy Robinson's fight for free speech lands him in solitary confinement — inside a prison for terrorists

Tommy Robinson was arrested for publishing a viral documentary on the United Kingdom's two-tiered justice system.

Ezra Levant
  |   October 28, 2024

Tonight, on The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra Levant hosts from the United Kingdom on the trial of Tommy Robinson, an independent journalist, who has been jailed for 18 months.

Levant has been in London for nearly three days, covering some very interesting events touching on freedom of speech and two tier justice.

The United Kingdom is a far-cry from it's former greatness. It now mirrors a dystopian nightmare. What happens in the UK today often happens in Canada tomorrow.

Levant first arrived Saturday morning to cover a peaceful rally organized by Tommy Robinson, an independent journalist. Attendants came to protest two tier justice in the country.

However, Robinson himself was not there. He had been arrested by the police in advance. His crime? Publishing a viral documentary on the country's two-tiered justice system.

Nevertheless, the rally went on, with lots of patriotic flags and locals present.

Canada typically doesn't have rallies for ideas like freedom, except the Freedom Convoy and its sister protests. Otherwise, have Canadians come out to a nonpartisan demonstration for freedom?

Fast forward to Monday, and Robinson was on trial at Woolwich Crown Court. He is now in Belmarsh prison, the toughest prison in all the United Kingdom. Robinson will be in solitary confinement for nine months.

They're trying to break him and trying to break his movements. Nine months in solitary confinement would be enough to break many men.

Tommy has done it before, though not quiet nine months. That's practically torture.

Latest News

In the UK, deviating from the government’s approved narrative can now lead to prison terms, a chilling reality that threatens to silence dissent and reinforce a two-tier justice system. If they can jail Tommy Robinson for speaking out, no citizen is truly safe from retribution for criticizing government agendas. With Tommy banned from most platforms where he could defend himself, the mainstream media cannot be trusted to fairly represent his story. Rebel News believes the world must witness the truth about Tommy Robinson and understand the broader implications of his struggle. If you share our mission, please stand with Rebel News and help us cover Ezra’s economy-class airfare and budget accommodations in London to report on Tommy’s trials firsthand.

