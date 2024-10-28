Tommy Robinson's fight for free speech lands him in solitary confinement — inside a prison for terrorists

JOIN Subscription Monthly Annual Rebel News + Our most popular subscription View RebelNews.com without ads

Tonight, on The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra Levant hosts from the United Kingdom on the trial of Tommy Robinson, an independent journalist, who has been jailed for 18 months.

Levant has been in London for nearly three days, covering some very interesting events touching on freedom of speech and two tier justice.

The United Kingdom is a far-cry from it's former greatness. It now mirrors a dystopian nightmare. What happens in the UK today often happens in Canada tomorrow.

Levant first arrived Saturday morning to cover a peaceful rally organized by Tommy Robinson, an independent journalist. Attendants came to protest two tier justice in the country.

Despite police intimidation tactics and an unprecedented security blockade, thousands of peaceful supporters gathered in London for Tommy Robinson's (@TRobinsonNewEra) rally outside Parliament.



FULL REPORT by @EzraLevant: https://t.co/8ow6aiLjw7 pic.twitter.com/zbs63F2kGB — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) October 28, 2024

However, Robinson himself was not there. He had been arrested by the police in advance. His crime? Publishing a viral documentary on the country's two-tiered justice system.

Nevertheless, the rally went on, with lots of patriotic flags and locals present.

Canada typically doesn't have rallies for ideas like freedom, except the Freedom Convoy and its sister protests. Otherwise, have Canadians come out to a nonpartisan demonstration for freedom?

WATCH: Rebel News CEO @EzraLevant speaks at the massive freedom rally taking place in London after Tommy Robinson (@TRobinsonNewEra) was arrested yesterday.https://t.co/EeSYmGAsEy pic.twitter.com/2QLcU0WGGi — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) October 26, 2024

Fast forward to Monday, and Robinson was on trial at Woolwich Crown Court. He is now in Belmarsh prison, the toughest prison in all the United Kingdom. Robinson will be in solitary confinement for nine months.

They're trying to break him and trying to break his movements. Nine months in solitary confinement would be enough to break many men.

Tommy has done it before, though not quiet nine months. That's practically torture.

Please donate to support our independent reporting of Tommy Robinson! In the UK, deviating from the government's approved narrative can now lead to prison terms, a chilling reality that threatens to silence dissent and reinforce a two-tier justice system. If they can jail Tommy Robinson for speaking out, no citizen is truly safe from retribution for criticizing government agendas. With Tommy banned from most platforms where he could defend himself, the mainstream media cannot be trusted to fairly represent his story. Rebel News believes the world must witness the truth about Tommy Robinson and understand the broader implications of his struggle.

