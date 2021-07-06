Family was inside Baptist church during arson attempt on First Nations land

Google Maps

Police are investigating an attempted arson at a church on First Nations land that took place with a family inside, three weeks after another church was torched just up the road.

Emergency services were called to Johnsfield Baptist Church on Fifth Line in Six Nations of the Grand River, Ontario at 2:08 a.m. on Monday morning.

According to a report from the CBC, a man who lives with his family on the lower level of the church stated that he “heard a car door slam shut” before heading outside to see that a small fire was on the roof of the west entrance to the building.

The building is just one minute's drive away from the 204-year-old St. John's Anglican Church, on Tuscarora Road at Fifth Line. St. John's was torched in a suspected arson during the early hours of Saturday, June 12.

Six Nations of the Grand River is near Caledonia, the site of an ongoing illegal roadblock involving native activists and Antifa allies.

Rebel News is offering a $10,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest of the criminals who are burning down Canadian churches. Learn more at FindTheArsonist.com.