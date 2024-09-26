THREATS FAIL: Videos they TRIED TO ERASE go viral!

Don't miss a thing! Follow Rebel News reporter Avi Yemini on all social media platforms, as he brings you the other side of the story. FOLLOW AVI By Avi Yemini PETITION: Reject all Gaza visa requests! Add your voice to the growing list of Australians calling for the federal government to reject all visa applications from Gaza amid the rising terror threat. 29,184 signatures

A group of concerned citizens in Melbourne have been collecting and preserving extremist online content in a bid to highlight the shocking behaviour from anti-Israel activists since the October 7 Hamas terror attacks.

This effort began after Sharon and her husband were assaulted by protesters outside Melbourne Town Hall in February. The incident, part of a broader wave of anti-Israel demonstrations, highlighted growing concerns about public safety, especially for Jewish Australians.

Concerned Citizens of Australia have been compiling a dossier of incriminating social media posts, including content from one of the activists, Mohammad Sharab, who is currently awaiting trial on charges of kidnapping and torture.

Sharab, who previously boasted about his actions online, has started deleting much of his inflammatory material, likely on the advice of his legal team ahead of his trial. However, Concerned Citizens has been documenting his activity since early this year.

The group's actions follow months of escalating violence at anti-Israel protests, where Sharon says the streets of Melbourne have become unsafe for Jewish people. Protesters often conceal their identities with masks, further alarming the group. Sharon hopes the police will take more control of the situation and prevent the protesters from intimidating others.

Threats from pro-Hamas supporters have escalated to the point of many in the community have feared for their own safety.

"This is the style of characters that support Hamas," Sharon said. "This is not a safe environment for us, I never ever thought I would say this in my lifetime."



"We need to be vigilant about who we’re letting into the country," Sharon warned, referencing the influx of visas granted to individuals from Gaza. Her group has also started a petition to stop more violent extremists from entering Australia.