“I know when I'm being lied to”: Kyle Lucey on how lockdowns almost ruined comedy | Andrew Says 41

Comedian Kyle Lucey sits down in studio to discuss the devastating effects of Toronto's constant lockdowns on the entertainment scene.

  • By Rebel News
  • September 26, 2021

Comedian Kyle Lucey sits down in studio to discuss the devastating effects of Toronto's constant lockdowns on the entertainment scene. Restaurants and comedy clubs being among the worst hit, Lucey comments on how plenty of individuals are willing to be a part of 'cancel culture' to ensure clubs are closed.

Lucey also reveals who stood up and who stood behind comedians during trying times.

A comic for approximately a decade, Lucey talks about his desire to move to Austin, Texas due to the simple fact that there isn't a stronghold of comedy in Canada, and a move is inevitable to achieve success.

For crazy stories about 'well-meaning racists' and more, be sure to watch this episode of Andrew Says.

