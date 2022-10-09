The world watches for regime change in Iran, but Trudeau is MIA — viewers react
David Menzies responds to viewers writing in about a large protest against the Islamic regime in Richmond Hill, Ontario.
On Friday's episode of Rebel Roundup, David Menzies responded to viewer letters about the massive protest in Richmond Hill, Ontario last Saturday by mostly Iranian-Canadians denouncing the regime regarding the death of Mahsa Amini — a 22-year-old woman who allegedly broke the mandatory hijab dress code? Outrageous.
You can also watch a clip of David's interview with Nicky Billou, an Iranian-Canadian freedom activist, here.
This is only a clip of Friday's episode of Rebel Roundup, a weekly show where David Menzies speaks directly with Rebel reporters about the biggest stories of the week. To watch the full episode, become a subscriber to RebelNews+.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.