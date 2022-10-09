The world watches for regime change in Iran, but Trudeau is MIA — viewers react

On Friday's episode of Rebel Roundup, David Menzies responded to viewer letters about the massive protest in Richmond Hill, Ontario last Saturday by mostly Iranian-Canadians denouncing the regime regarding the death of Mahsa Amini — a 22-year-old woman who allegedly broke the mandatory hijab dress code? Outrageous.

You can also watch a clip of David's interview with Nicky Billou, an Iranian-Canadian freedom activist, here.

This is only a clip of Friday's episode of Rebel Roundup, a weekly show where David Menzies speaks directly with Rebel reporters about the biggest stories of the week. To watch the full episode, become a subscriber to RebelNews+.