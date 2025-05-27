King Charles backs CBC in bizarre Throne Speech

British Monarch King Charles III touted the CBC on behalf of Prime Minister Mark Carney during his Throne Speech Tuesday morning.

“The French language and the Quebec culture are at the heart of the Canadian identity. They define the country that Canadians and I love so much,” King Charles said in the House of Commons.

“Canada is a country that respects and celebrates its official languages and Indigenous languages,” he added, noting that CBC/Radio-Canada is a vital proponent and deserves protection.

During the federal election campaign, Carney vowed to bolster their funding by at least $150 million. This follows requests for a half-billion more in funding from broadcaster executives.

King Charles III says the Canadian government is determined to protect French culture and language through institutions like the CBC. pic.twitter.com/dveGTbUbTw — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) May 27, 2025

Prior to his April 28 federal election defeat, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre vowed to defund the CBC, while Carney pledged increased and legally protected funding.

“We will give it the resources it needs to fulfil its renewed mission and ensure that its future is guided by all Canadians and not subject to the whims of a small group of people led by ideology,” Carney said last month.

Poilievre’s plans excluded Radio-Canada, while Carney vowed to safeguard Canadians from “a sea of misinformation and disinformation.”

Blacklock’s reporting suggests the state broadcaster often presents "misinformation" while claiming to correct other media.

CBC caught peddling more election lies



The latest correction follows Blacklock's reporting that the state broadcaster often presents 'misinformation' while claiming to correct other media.https://t.co/MNZhRGokbL — Rebel News Canada (@RebelNews_CA) May 22, 2025

CBC admitted in a formal correction that a producer made an inaccurate fact check on the election results in Carleton, Ontario. They published another inaccurate fact check on a Conservative affordability ad, followed by false claims of skeletal remains at the former Kamloops Residential School.

Prime Minister Carney accused Poilievre of mirroring Trump's attacks on the institution, instead of defending Canada against foreign interference.

The Canadian Taxpayers Federation states the CBC does not deserve more taxpayer money, calling the doubling of its mandate "outrageous," especially by linking funding to legislation.

"CBC does not belong to the Liberals," said Federal Director Franco Terrazzano.