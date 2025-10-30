Liberal Minister defends $8.4 billion foreign aid bill

Canada's foreign aid chief defended his department's programs to the House Committee on Foreign Affairs and International Development, despite criticism from some opposition MPs.

On Wednesday, Conservative MP Lianne Rood questioned the $8.4 billion in foreign aid. Secretary Randeep Sarai responded that programs are vetted, and the spending benefits Canada's global "soft power."

Rood questioned the benefit to Canadians of funding projects like "Beans for Women's Empowerment" or "Gender-Just, Low-Carbon, Rice Value Chains," or funneling money through organizations like the U.N. or World Bank.

Sarai emphasized universal support for assisting those in need, calling "gender equality at the core of our work" both ethical and intelligent, establishing them as a field leader.

Meanwhile, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre criticized Ottawa's $8.2 million funding for "gender-just, low-carbon, rice value chains in Vietnam." On October 6, Poilievre stated, "While you can’t afford food, Mark Carney spends $8.2 million tax dollars on gender-just, low-carbon rice in Vietnam."

Sarai stated that Canadian aid programs address poverty, climate change, and gender inequality, while also boosting the quality and price of exports to Canada from economically supported nations like Vietnam (rice).

On September 29, Poilievre criticized the federal government for wasting billions, increasing inflation, and urged Prime Minister Mark Carney to cut spending and foreign aid to prioritize Canadians.

"We can't give money abroad when we're not feeding our own people at home. Charity starts at home. Cut foreign aid. Put the money into our country instead," he said.

Last month, the Liberal government refused to provide a list of foreign aid projects explicitly funding ideological causes like "climate justice," "intersectionality," "anti-racism," and "decolonization."

Global Affairs Canada, responding to MP Rood's question, admitted it couldn't track projects related to the agendas. Parliamentary Secretary Yasir Naqvi told the House a search found no object codes for the terms, adding that a manual review of projects since 2018 would be "incomplete and misleading."

Despite billions sent abroad via Global Affairs' 181 missions, Canadians lack transparency on funds diverted to ideological projects instead of humanitarian aid.

In Justin Trudeau’s final days as prime minister, the Liberals unveiled a substantial $272 million foreign aid package for Bangladesh to help 'empower women and address climate change.' Former Transport Minister Omar Alghabra simultaneously announced $84 million in "humanitarian aid" for Syria following new violence.

On Wednesday, Sarai observed a five-year decline in global foreign aid due to struggling multilateral organizations, doubting Canada will meet the U.N.'s 0.7% GNI target. He noted that significant aid cuts from Germany, France, and the U.S. leave a void too large for Canada or other nations to fill alone.

When asked by Conservative MP Tamara Kronis about foreign aid success, Sarai reiterated economic and trade benefits. Sarai stated that renewing Canada's 2022 commitment of $1.21 billion to the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis, and Malaria remains uncertain.

He noted the upcoming budget would confirm Canada's continued commitment to its Feminist International Assistance Policy, which, since 2017, mandates 95% of bilateral aid to consider gender equality.

In 2023, Canada provided $367 million in aid to Afghanistan, a failed state, despite its rule by the Taliban, a terrorist group. Criminal Code provisions were altered to facilitate this, with Canada asserting the aid was disbursed "without compromising our values."

Since the Taliban's 2021 takeover, aid to Afghanistan has been controversial, particularly due to their treatment of women. The Taliban's ban on girls' education past Grade 6 and women's participation in most economic sectors challenges Canada's feminist foreign policy.

Regarding funding for Ukraine's demining efforts, Conservative MP Gérard Deltell questioned Sarai, who stated he met with the demining organization. Sarai reported that the organization believes women are better suited for demining due to their "natural intrinsic nature."