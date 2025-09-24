LIVE UPDATES: Rebel News takes on Carney in court over journalism licence

The focus of the lawsuit is Justin Trudeau’s unconstitutional journalism licence, called the QCJO or “qualified Canadian journalism organization”, which Carney has kept and is enforcing.

  September 24, 2025   |   News Analysis

 

The Canadian Press / Sean Kilpatrick (left)

Ezra Levant is in the Federal Court of Appeal this morning in downtown Toronto as Mark Carney's lawyers attempt to argue that the federal government should be able to decide what 'real' journalism is.

Rebel News is fighting Mark Carney’s government over the unconstitutional QCJO journalism licence — a system that gives politicians the power to decide who is a journalist and who isn’t.

"If we win this battle, press freedom and independence takes a giant step forward. But if we lose, Mark Carney’s government will strengthen its grip on Canadian reporters," Ezra explained.

The Rebel News publisher went on: "Real democracies don’t have journalism licences. Real democracies don’t get to decide who can or can’t report on them or criticize them. That’s the kind of thing you would see in Russia or Iran or China."

Rebel News' small team of two lawyers is facing off against Carney's army of high-priced lawyers. The stakes have never been higher.

Follow along below for live updates:

