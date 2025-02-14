More than $65 million for reusable menstrual pads in remote countries spent by Liberal government
The Liberals decided it was a good use of over $65 million in taxpayer dollars to fund reusable menstrual pad distribution and sewing workshops for making them—in remote countries.
We have some news that will make your wallet weep. You work hard, you pay your taxes, and what do you get in return? Better roads? Affordable housing? Lower grocery prices? Of course not! Your tax dollars are being funnelled into the most essential global priorities—like reusable menstrual pads for tiny islands you’ve never heard of!
While you’re wondering if you can afford to fill up your gas tank this week, the Liberals are out here ensuring that every remote village has a well-funded sewing circle for reusable sanitary pads.
If you want to see just how deep this insanity goes, visit www.ExposeTheWaste.com—but for now, let me walk you through some of these ridiculous expenditures.
Let’s start small: $21,000 of your money was granted to “expand the sewing circle and distribution network for reusable menstrual pads” in Samoa. Another $26,400 was handed over to provide “washable sanitary pads” to girls in South Tarawa and Betio—two islands in Polynesia (yes, I had to Google them too).
And just when you thought it couldn’t get worse, we spent $27,000 to “create awareness amongst Bhutanese people” about menstrual hygiene and give them access to—you guessed it—more reusable sanitary pads!
Now, take a deep breath because we’re ramping up the spending! The Liberals decided that improving menstrual health education in Méhé, Cameroon was worth a casual $700,000. But don’t worry—it’s sustainable! They’re training women to make their own reusable pads. A sewing revolution, funded by you.
And now, for the grand finale: a $65 million grant (yes, you read that right—SIXTY-FIVE MILLION DOLLARS) to protect the dignity and rights of women and girls in Ethiopia. This includes dignity kits with menstrual pads, underwear, and informational pamphlets on gender-based violence. Because clearly, Canada’s top priority should be overhauling Ethiopia’s bathroom infrastructure with disposal facilities for sanitary pads.
Now, I’m not saying menstrual health isn’t important. But when Canadians can’t afford groceries, housing, or basic essentials, is this really what our government should be prioritizing?
It’s time we demand accountability for how our hard-earned money is being spent. While we struggle to pay our bills, the Liberals are throwing millions at projects that have nothing to do with improving life for Canadians.
So next time you’re debating between heating your home and buying groceries, just remember—you’re actually funding reusable menstrual pads in Samoa!
Visit www.ExposeTheWaste.com to see more of where your money is going and let’s put an end to this reckless spending!
Alexandra Lavoie
Quebec based Journalist
Alexa graduated with a degree in biology from Laval University. Throughout her many travels, she has seen political instability as well as corruption. While she witnessed social disorder on a daily basis, she has always been a defender of society’s most vulnerable. She’s been around the world several times, and now joins Rebel News to shed light on today’s biggest stories.