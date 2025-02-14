More than $65 million for reusable menstrual pads in remote countries spent by Liberal government

We have some news that will make your wallet weep. You work hard, you pay your taxes, and what do you get in return? Better roads? Affordable housing? Lower grocery prices? Of course not! Your tax dollars are being funnelled into the most essential global priorities—like reusable menstrual pads for tiny islands you’ve never heard of!

While you’re wondering if you can afford to fill up your gas tank this week, the Liberals are out here ensuring that every remote village has a well-funded sewing circle for reusable sanitary pads.

If you want to see just how deep this insanity goes, visit www.ExposeTheWaste.com—but for now, let me walk you through some of these ridiculous expenditures.

Let’s start small: $21,000 of your money was granted to “expand the sewing circle and distribution network for reusable menstrual pads” in Samoa. Another $26,400 was handed over to provide “washable sanitary pads” to girls in South Tarawa and Betio—two islands in Polynesia (yes, I had to Google them too).

And just when you thought it couldn’t get worse, we spent $27,000 to “create awareness amongst Bhutanese people” about menstrual hygiene and give them access to—you guessed it—more reusable sanitary pads!

Trudeau Liberals spent millions on 'climate friendly' beans abroad



About $60 million of taxpayer funds has been sent to other countries to support the production of eco-friendly, carbon-neutral beans.



Did you know that over $60 million of your tax dollars have been spent on…

Now, take a deep breath because we’re ramping up the spending! The Liberals decided that improving menstrual health education in Méhé, Cameroon was worth a casual $700,000. But don’t worry—it’s sustainable! They’re training women to make their own reusable pads. A sewing revolution, funded by you.

And now, for the grand finale: a $65 million grant (yes, you read that right—SIXTY-FIVE MILLION DOLLARS) to protect the dignity and rights of women and girls in Ethiopia. This includes dignity kits with menstrual pads, underwear, and informational pamphlets on gender-based violence. Because clearly, Canada’s top priority should be overhauling Ethiopia’s bathroom infrastructure with disposal facilities for sanitary pads.

Now, I’m not saying menstrual health isn’t important. But when Canadians can’t afford groceries, housing, or basic essentials, is this really what our government should be prioritizing?

It’s time we demand accountability for how our hard-earned money is being spent. While we struggle to pay our bills, the Liberals are throwing millions at projects that have nothing to do with improving life for Canadians.

So next time you’re debating between heating your home and buying groceries, just remember—you’re actually funding reusable menstrual pads in Samoa!

Visit www.ExposeTheWaste.com to see more of where your money is going and let’s put an end to this reckless spending!

