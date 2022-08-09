Police still outside Mar-a-Lago day after FBI raid

Posting on his social media platform Truth Social yesterday, Trump stated that his home in Palm Beach, Florida is “under siege, raided, and occupied by a large group of FBI agents.”

Rebel News USA reporter Juan Mendoza was on the scene last night to interview Trump's supporters, and continues his on-the-ground coverage today.

Police still present outside Mar-A-Lago the afternoon after the FBI raided former President Donald Trump’s private residence.



Stay tuned to https://t.co/LWNrAdBn4c & https://t.co/EKn7Ka4Eet for more coverage pic.twitter.com/w032R04uKf — Juan More News (@JuanMoreNews) August 9, 2022

Republican leaders have united in their condemnation of the unprecedented raid.

Trump supporters still present near Mar-A-Lago to show support for Donald Trump & condemn the FBI raid.



Follow us at https://t.co/LWNrAdBn4c & https://t.co/EKn7Ka4Eet for more coverage. pic.twitter.com/V4UYtJJaIP — Juan More News (@JuanMoreNews) August 9, 2022

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy has threatened to hold the Justice Department accountable for its apparent politicization of the criminal justice system in its decision to raid Mar-a-Lago.

As we returned from lunch we see a lot more Trump supporters on-site condemning the FBI & supporting Trump.



Stay tuned to https://t.co/EKn7Ka4Eet for more coverage. pic.twitter.com/lPlNSCUiLZ — Juan More News (@JuanMoreNews) August 9, 2022

More Trump Supporters Show Up Condemning FBI After Yesterday’s Raid https://t.co/AAX8cQHWiK — Juan More News (@JuanMoreNews) August 9, 2022

Judge Bruce Reinhart, who approved the warrant granting the FBI the authorization to raid Trump’s Mar-a-Lago house, was the defence lawyer of convicted pedophile Jeffery Epstein’s employees.