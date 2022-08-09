Police still outside Mar-a-Lago day after FBI raid
Donald Trump announced yesterday that his private residence had been raided by the FBI.
Posting on his social media platform Truth Social yesterday, Trump stated that his home in Palm Beach, Florida is “under siege, raided, and occupied by a large group of FBI agents.”
Rebel News USA reporter Juan Mendoza was on the scene last night to interview Trump's supporters, and continues his on-the-ground coverage today.
Police still present outside Mar-A-Lago the afternoon after the FBI raided former President Donald Trump's private residence.— Juan More News (@JuanMoreNews) August 9, 2022
Stay tuned to https://t.co/LWNrAdBn4c & https://t.co/EKn7Ka4Eet for more coverage pic.twitter.com/w032R04uKf
Republican leaders have united in their condemnation of the unprecedented raid.
Trump supporters still present near Mar-A-Lago to show support for Donald Trump & condemn the FBI raid.— Juan More News (@JuanMoreNews) August 9, 2022
Follow us at https://t.co/LWNrAdBn4c & https://t.co/EKn7Ka4Eet for more coverage.
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy has threatened to hold the Justice Department accountable for its apparent politicization of the criminal justice system in its decision to raid Mar-a-Lago.
As we returned from lunch we see a lot more Trump supporters on-site condemning the FBI & supporting Trump.— Juan More News (@JuanMoreNews) August 9, 2022
Stay tuned to https://t.co/EKn7Ka4Eet for more coverage. pic.twitter.com/lPlNSCUiLZ
More Trump Supporters Show Up Condemning FBI After Yesterday's Raid https://t.co/AAX8cQHWiK— Juan More News (@JuanMoreNews) August 9, 2022
Judge Bruce Reinhart, who approved the warrant granting the FBI the authorization to raid Trump’s Mar-a-Lago house, was the defence lawyer of convicted pedophile Jeffery Epstein’s employees.
Not as many crowds tonight on-site. Police made people move their parked vehicles a few hours ago.— Juan More News (@JuanMoreNews) August 10, 2022
Stay tuned to https://t.co/EKn7Ka4Eet for more coverage. pic.twitter.com/7aRcFPmLRf
