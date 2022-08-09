Police still outside Mar-a-Lago day after FBI raid

Donald Trump announced yesterday that his private residence had been raided by the FBI.

  • By Rebel News
  • August 09, 2022
  • News
Posting on his social media platform Truth Social yesterday, Trump stated that his home in Palm Beach, Florida is “under siege, raided, and occupied by a large group of FBI agents.”

Rebel News USA reporter Juan Mendoza was on the scene last night to interview Trump's supporters, and continues his on-the-ground coverage today.

Republican leaders have united in their condemnation of the unprecedented raid.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy has threatened to hold the Justice Department accountable for its apparent politicization of the criminal justice system in its decision to raid Mar-a-Lago.

Judge Bruce Reinhart, who approved the warrant granting the FBI the authorization to raid Trump’s Mar-a-Lago house, was the defence lawyer of convicted pedophile Jeffery Epstein’s employees.

