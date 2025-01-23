Police target and fine Rebel reporter after questioning Trudeau at Liberal retreat!

On Monday, Jan 20, the Liberal Party of Canada held their retreat at the Fairmont Le Château Montebello in Quebec. Interestingly, the event coincided with the inauguration of Donald Trump in Washington, D.C.

Rebel News uncovered the secret location and dispatched reporter Alexa Lavoie and videographer Guillaume Roy to cover the reclusive retreat.

The Liberals are currently facing heavy criticism for suspending Parliament and launching a leadership race after Justin Trudeau’s resignation as Liberal leader while he faces the lowest approval ratings of his nine-year regime. Meanwhile, a vast majority of Canadians are calling for an election.

Rebel News' Quebec team brought along their billboard truck, which displayed messages urging the government to stop sacrificing Alberta’s energy sector over Donald Trump’s 25% tariff threats and calling for an election. The truck was parked near a gas station close to the resort to ensure that the message reached the cabinet officials attending the gathering.

Our team was allowed onto the premises of the Fairmont and waited for the PM’s arrival to ask a question, which they did. Eventually, the team was asked to leave the property, and Lavoie reported complying without issue. They returned to the billboard truck and continued their report. The situation escalated when they decided to drive around the area.

Police stopped their vehicle, initially citing an issue with the license plate not being properly displayed in the back window. This led to a request for the driver’s ID but did not result in a fine.

However, Lavoie claims the situation took a turn when police accused her of not wearing a seatbelt—a charge she firmly denies. “I was filming the interaction, and it became clear they were searching for a reason to issue penalties,” she said. Lavoie has audio evidence of her seatbelt buckling prior to the car driving away.

Lavoie was also fined for allegedly refusing to identify herself, though she maintains she provided her full name. As a passenger, she was not required to show ID unless she had committed an infraction—something she insists did not occur and was captured on camera.

In total, Lavoie received two fines: one for the alleged seatbelt violation, which carries three demerit points, and another for failing to provide identification. Both totalling near $1000.

Lavoie described the incident as an intimidation tactic aimed at silencing independent journalism. Rebel News plans to challenge the fines in court, raising concerns about press freedom and police conduct.

Rebel News has previously reported incidents of alleged overreach by authorities during their political coverage. To support her legal challenge, visit StandWithAlexa.com.

Lavoie emphasized the importance of independent journalism in holding public officials accountable.

