Primetime Propaganda with Sonny Joy Nelson | Andrew Says 49

Sonny Joy Nelson is a political commentator, reporter and Director of Media Affairs for GETTR.com, and spent time as a Trump staffer in the 2020 U.S. Presidential election.

The North Carolina native joined Andrew Says to discuss propaganda on television, specifically Sesame Street which used the character Big Bird to push vaccines, NFL quarterback Aaron Rodgers and the media's portrayal of him in regards to him not being vaccinated, and Nelson also discussed whether or not “Let's Go Brandon” is important in the culture war.

