Radio-Canada DROPS lawsuit against small media company following report by Rebel News

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, we were joined by Alexa Lavoie (follow @theVoiceAlexa on Twitter) to talk about her recent success story:

The seemingly vindictive lawsuit filed by Radio-Canada (French version of the CBC) against the small independent media production company Lux Media was dropped following the publication of our report on the matter.

Explaining the situation leading up to the lawsuit, Alexa said:

“So the little creator is called Lux Media, and is a really small project that is [funded through] crowdfunding by the people, as well for doing many different kinds of shows. “And that time for ‘bye-bye’ — because in Quebec we used to do a ‘bye-bye’, for saying bye-bye to the past year and beginning of the new year — so most of the time we do a parody of what happened during the previous year, but that time they wanted to do a parody homage to this show that aired 47 years ago... that was just a puppet with people that was for children. “So they had the idea to recreate everything similar for the children, but that time they put like the person as black, so it was for all diversity of the people. But unfortunately the people didn't really respond really well to that, so they didn't really give money for continuing to create more content of this show. “So they just decided to abort it, just to forget about it... and a little bit afterwards, they received a letter from CBC saying that if they are not removing the content, everything, they will sue them. “And they didn't really have the chance to do much because they received afterwards... a formal lawsuit against them.”

