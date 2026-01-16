🔴Feds lose Emergencies Act appeal, Carney's new world order, Self-defence laws | Rebel Roundtable
David Menzies and Drea Humphrey are joined by lawyer and firearms expert Ian Runkle for this edition of the Rebel Roundtable livestream.
David Menzies and Drea Humphrey are LIVE for the Rebel Roundtable livestream! (which airs every Friday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)
Show Notes
Guest this week: Ian Runkle (lawyer, firearms expert)
Today, we're looking at the Federal Court of Appeal upholding a lower court ruling that found Justin Trudeau's government acted unconstitutionally when it invoked the Emergencies Act in response to the 2022 Freedom Convoy protest.
Plus, Prime Minister Mark Carney is in China to meet with President Xi Jinping, where his comments about a “new world order” sparked backlash online from those skeptical about the increasingly friendly relationship between the two countries.
And finally, a Calgary woman was not charged by police after using a firearm in self-defence; our guest, Ian Runkle, helps break down Canada's laws.
Join the Conversation
Hosts David and Drea will read selected Rumble Rants and YouTube Super Chats on-air. Paid comments highlight your message and directly support our independent journalism.
To ask a question, all you need to do is send your question in as a "Rumble Rant" or "Super Chat" to highlight it in the chatbox.
"Rumble Rants" and "Super Chats" are sort of like donations, except with a comment! They're a great way to support Rebel News and participate in the show by sharing your thoughts, questions and opinions.
Get alerts for our next live news show
Don’t miss the next livestream on at 1 p.m. ET / 11 a.m. MT. Sign up below for instant reminders for all our daily news livestreams.
Watch previous shows
Rebel Livestreams
Watch Rebel Roundup, our daily live news show, featuring top Rebel News reporters breaking down the biggest stories of the day. Plus, catch live coverage of breaking news, on-the-ground reporting, and special events as they happen. Stay ahead of the narrative—tune in live and get the other perspective!https://www.rebelnews.com/live