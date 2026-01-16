🔴Feds lose Emergencies Act appeal, Carney's new world order, Self-defence laws | Rebel Roundtable

David Menzies and Drea Humphrey are LIVE for the Rebel Roundtable livestream! (which airs every Friday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)

Guest this week: Ian Runkle (lawyer, firearms expert)

Today, we're looking at the Federal Court of Appeal upholding a lower court ruling that found Justin Trudeau's government acted unconstitutionally when it invoked the Emergencies Act in response to the 2022 Freedom Convoy protest.

Plus, Prime Minister Mark Carney is in China to meet with President Xi Jinping, where his comments about a “new world order” sparked backlash online from those skeptical about the increasingly friendly relationship between the two countries.

And finally, a Calgary woman was not charged by police after using a firearm in self-defence; our guest, Ian Runkle, helps break down Canada's laws.

