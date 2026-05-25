Tim Hortons claims they hire Canadians, Ford talks firearms, Carney's unity campaign | Rebel Roundup
Sheila Gunn Reid discusses the top stories of the day in this edition of the Rebel Roundup livestream.
Sheila Gunn Reid is LIVE for the Rebel Roundup livestream! (which airs every Monday, Tuesday and Thursday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)
Show Notes
Today, we're looking at claims from Tim Hortons, who says they're hiring Canadians and not temporary foreign workers as backlash continues to grow against the iconic formerly Canadian-owned franchise.
Plus, Premier Doug Ford weighed in on debate surrounding firearm rights in Canada, suggesting Ontarians not give up their guns — but also failing to take action to back law-abiding owners, as other provinces have done.
And finally, with an Alberta referendum being held this fall, Prime Minister Mark Carney has seemingly begun a campaign pitching national unity.
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