Pride season begins, Criminals running rampant, Alberta separation talks continue | Rebel Roundup
Sheila Gunn Reid discusses the top stories of the day in this edition of the Rebel Roundup livestream.
Sheila Gunn Reid is LIVE for the Rebel Roundup livestream! (which airs every Monday, Tuesday and Thursday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)
Show Notes
Today, we're looking at the Toronto police kicking off “Pride Season” with a woke ceremony as Canadians can expect to have radical gender ideology shoved in their face over the next several months.
Plus, a man who confronted a pro-Hamas protest was violently detained by police while a synagogue was targeted with antisemitic graffiti, as criminals run rampant while police kick off Pride.
And finally, debate around independence is continuing, with those in favour of remaining in Canada like Alberta Municipal Affairs Minister Dan Williams and Howard Anglin, former premier Jason Kenney's chief of staff, making the case for federalism.
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COMMENTS
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Peter Wrenshall commented 2026-06-01 17:43:52 -0400 FlagSheila’s last cringe definitely struck a note with me. The words “vagina” and “vulva” as subjects of conversation belong in a doctor’s office or medical seminar, not in open conversation. When that MP used those words in the House of Commons instead of “women” in the context of empowerment, it was incredibly vulgar and demeaning.