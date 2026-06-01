Pride season begins, Criminals running rampant, Alberta separation talks continue | Rebel Roundup

Sheila Gunn Reid is LIVE for the Rebel Roundup livestream! (which airs every Monday, Tuesday and Thursday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)

Show Notes

Today, we're looking at the Toronto police kicking off “Pride Season” with a woke ceremony as Canadians can expect to have radical gender ideology shoved in their face over the next several months.

Plus, a man who confronted a pro-Hamas protest was violently detained by police while a synagogue was targeted with antisemitic graffiti, as criminals run rampant while police kick off Pride.

And finally, debate around independence is continuing, with those in favour of remaining in Canada like Alberta Municipal Affairs Minister Dan Williams and Howard Anglin, former premier Jason Kenney's chief of staff, making the case for federalism.

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