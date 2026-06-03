Cost of Alberta independence, Tims' hiring practices, Trump's 51st state jab | Buffalo Roundtable
The Buffalo is our Western-Canada edition of Rebel Roundup — a live roundtable every Wednesday at 1 p.m. ET / 11 a.m. MT with this week's hosts Sheila Gunn Reid and Lise Merle, plus new Western guests every week.
Sheila Gunn Reid and Lise Merle are joined LIVE by Jeff Rath, legal counsel for the Alberta Prosperity Project and independence activist, for a special Buffalo Roundtable livestream! (which airs every Wednesday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)
Show Notes
Panel guests this week: Jeff Rath (legal counsel for the Alberta Prosperity Project)
Today, we're looking at debate surrounding the price tag on Alberta independence, as Premier Danielle Smith laid out the potential cost of separating from Canada while critics claim she's overstating the amount of funding required.
Plus, an opinion piece in the Financial Times is arguing Tim Hortons is right to employ temporary foreign workers ahead of Canadians.
And finally, President Trump has reignited drama surrounding Canada becoming the 51st state after he made a social media post suggesting the country should join the U.S. following a troubling report about the economy.
Cost of Alberta independence, Tims' hiring practices, Trump's 51st state jab | Buffalo Roundtable
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