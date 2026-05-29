Supreme Court Indigenous land appeal, Canada in recession, Indian gang extortions | Rebel Roundtable

Drea Humphrey and Alexa Lavoie are LIVE for the Rebel Roundtable livestream! (which airs every Friday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)

Show Notes

Guest this week: “Billboard” Chris Elston (parental and children's rights advocate)

Today, we're looking at the Supreme Court declining to hear a case involving an Indigenous land claim and what it might mean for private property rights.

Plus, Statistics Canada announced the country has seen a second straight quarter of decline, putting it in a “technical recession” as economic concerns mount.

And finally, an Indian crime group known as the Bishnoi Gang sent a warning to police, claiming to have 1,000 armed gunmen ready to carry out shootings.

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