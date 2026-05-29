Supreme Court Indigenous land appeal, Canada in recession, Indian gang extortions | Rebel Roundtable
Drea Humphrey and Alexa Lavoie are joined by parental and children's rights activist “Billboard” Chris Elston for this edition of the Rebel Roundtable livestream.
Drea Humphrey and Alexa Lavoie are LIVE for the Rebel Roundtable livestream! (which airs every Friday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)
Show Notes
Guest this week: “Billboard” Chris Elston (parental and children's rights advocate)
Today, we're looking at the Supreme Court declining to hear a case involving an Indigenous land claim and what it might mean for private property rights.
Plus, Statistics Canada announced the country has seen a second straight quarter of decline, putting it in a “technical recession” as economic concerns mount.
And finally, an Indian crime group known as the Bishnoi Gang sent a warning to police, claiming to have 1,000 armed gunmen ready to carry out shootings.
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