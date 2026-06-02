Canada's lagging economy, Carney's antisemitism council, Ford celebrates Pride | Rebel Roundup
Sheila Gunn Reid and Lise Merle discuss the top stories of the day in this edition of the Rebel Roundup livestream.
Sheila Gunn Reid and Lise Merle are LIVE for the Rebel Roundup livestream! (which airs every Monday, Tuesday and Thursday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)
Show Notes
Today, we're looking at Canada's struggling economy following a Statistics Canada report suggesting the country was in a “technical recession” and Prime Minister Mark Carney's failure to address a reporter's question about the new update.
Plus, Carney dodged the economic question while attending an event at a synagogue to launch a new antisemitism advisory council, which includes noted antisemites like former Liberal MP Omar Alghabra.
And finally, Ontario Premier Doug Ford celebrated Pride month with a cringe-inducing video that had viewers wondering if it was generated with artificial intelligence.
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