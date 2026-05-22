BC Cons leadership update, Indian schools a 'holocaust', Historic drug bust | Rebel Roundtable
Drea Humphrey and David Menzies are joined by Freedom Convoy organizer Tamara Lich for this edition of the Rebel Roundtable livestream.
Drea Humphrey and David Menzies are LIVE for the Rebel Roundtable livestream! (which airs every Friday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)
Show Notes
Guest this week: Tamara Lich (Freedom Convoy organizer and Rebel News contributor)
Today, we're looking at the ongoing race to be the next leader of the B.C. Conservatives, and the state of politics in the province as disputes over private property rights continue.
Plus, First Nations leaders told Parliament so-called residential school “denialism” is akin to denying the Holocaust and should be criminalized in Canada.
And finally, a historic drug bust in Winnipeg revealed connections between several influential organized crime syndicates in what police are describing as a “very concerning” connection between the Hells Angels, Wolfpack Alliance and Mexican cartels.
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