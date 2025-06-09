Sask RCMP charge two with arson amid devastating wildfire season

Two individuals are facing arson charges in Saskatchewan following separate incidents last week, according to the RCMP.

An 18-year-old woman from Montreal Lake Cree Nation was charged May 30 for deliberately setting a suspicious fire near Highway 696. She appeared in court June 5.

In a second incident on June 3, Nipawin RCMP arrested a 36-year-old man from Pelican Narrows for arson after he allegedly set fires in a ditch beside Highway 55. He was scheduled to appear in court June 6.

Saskatchewan authorities, including the Public Safety Agency (SPSA) and RCMP, are investigating the cause of wildfires and ensuring community safety as fires burn in the northern region.

Police confirm arson probes will be lengthy as many officers are focused on active wildfires. This year, Saskatchewan has seen 246 wildfires, almost double the five-year average, with 24 still burning.

Northern fires dominated this year in the province, with two deaths reported in wildfires near the Manitoba border last month. Wildfires have also impacted northeastern British Columbia, parts of Alberta, and northwestern Ontario.

Premier Scott Moe stated June 1 that human activity has caused over 90% of Saskatchewan wildfires. "If you take away the human activity that's starting those fires, we would have a lot less fires in the province.”

In 2023, lightning caused 93% of Canada's wildfires, but in the current year, human activity is the culprit for most of the wildfires in the provinces.

The federal government admitted late last year that it does not track data on arson-related wildfires, despite citing those fires as evidence of a climate crisis.

Meteorologists warned last week that strong winds and no rain would likely worsen wildfire conditions, with unusually hot overnight weather exacerbating the situation.

SPSA President Marlo Pritchard reported 10,000 to 15,000 evacuees in Saskatchewan as of Sunday, with recent rainfall helping firefighters.

A state of emergency declared for dozens of uncontrolled wildfires last month, now reduced to six, remains in effect. Police are patrolling evacuated areas as containment efforts continue, according to a June 6 release.

The SPSA reported Sunday that crews are assessing areas like Pelican Narrows and La Ronge for potential lifting of evacuation orders in the coming days.