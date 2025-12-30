The six most dangerous individuals Rebel News faced in Montreal in 2025

6th place: Oualid Chbichib

In November 2024, Oualid Chbichib, a Canadian citizen of Tunisian origin who obtained his citizenship in 2004, allegedly entered a Jewish-owned store in Montreal and made death threats against the owner and employees.

Chbichib has a history with the justice system. In a previous case, he was arrested for allegedly assaulting a police officer with a kitchen knife. He was ultimately found not criminally responsible due to mental illness.

A psychiatric evaluation produced in 2021 by Montreal’s Pinel Institute noted that Chbichib appeared preoccupied with Jews. The report stated that he allegedly told police that an RCMP officer advised him to arm himself with a knife to defend against Jews.

5th place: Mtl4palestine

4th place: Montréal Antifasciste

On September 27, 2025, Montréal Antifasciste hijacked a vigil for a Montreal teen fatally shot by police, calling the police a "colonialist, racist, and capitalist" institution, with the Longueuil Police Service being "no exception."

Authorities had intelligence that some demonstrators might provoke confrontations. Rebel News discreetly documented the vigil, which began peacefully with hundreds paying respects quietly and solemnly.

Militants displaying Palestinian flags, keffiyehs, ACAB shirts, ANTIFA symbols, and political signs appeared among Rezayi’s grieving family and friends, showing extreme disrespect.

3rd place: The Masked Arab

On Sunday, November 23, the Rebel News Quebec team took to the streets with four security personnel to cover a protest organized by the Antifascist Popular Front in Montreal. The demonstration, titled “Facing the Rise of the Far Right: Popular Resistance,” drew roughly a hundred participants, many wearing keffiyehs and carrying Antifa flags.

As the march began, we followed behind to document the event. At one point, two men standing on the sidewalk at a distance appeared to spot us and then walked directly toward our team.

Our security personnel intercepted them, after which the two men — one of them recording — became aggressive, shouting insults and attempting to push our security staff as well as my microphone.

They continued following us until the man in the red cap moved toward videographer Guillaume Roy and struck both him and his camera. Security intervened physically, and Guillaume attempted to identify the masked individual, who posed a clear threat to our team.

2nd place: The Masked Antifa

On Friday, November 29, 2025, in downtown Montreal, a masked thug violently attacked Rebel News videographer Guillaume Roy in an unprovoked assault while he was covering a large pro-union demonstration.

The attack took place as tens of thousands of union members and far-left demonstrators marched to protest what they describe as an anti-labour legislative agenda being implemented by Premier François Legault.

Footage shows the assailant approaching Roy from behind, grabbing a handle on his backpack, and forcefully throwing him to the pavement. The masked individual then fled the scene before law enforcement could intervene.

Roy sustained a gash on his elbow and was treated at a nearby hospital, receiving stitches for the wound.

Rebel News journalist Alexa Lavoie was also surrounded by far-left protesters who attempted to intimidate her and prevent her from reporting on the demonstration.

1st place: Gabriel Lepage

At Rebel News, we did what the Montreal police should have done: we launched a reward campaign to identify and track down the thug who thought he could get away with attacking Sean Feucht's Christian worship service with incendiary smoke bombs.

Not only did we find him, but what we uncovered may expose one of the most alarming national security breaches in recent Canadian history.

The alleged smoke bomber is Gabriel Lepage, an employee of the Longue-Pointe military base in Montreal, working directly under the Department of National Defence.

