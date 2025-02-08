Trudeau LIED TO CANADIANS on removing provincial trade barriers

'If we want to diversify, what it means [to Trudeau] is phase out oil and gas," says Sheila Gunn Reid, chief editor for Rebel News.

  February 08, 2025   |   News Analysis

Outgoing Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was up to his same old antics Friday at a Toronto business summit.

He claimed U.S. President Donald Trump was serious about annexing Canada to access our natural resources, despite evidence to the contrary. Though Trump has often spoken of Canada becoming part of the U.S., Trump's comments were never made in the context of wanting our resources. 

At a prior Mar-a-Lago press conference, then president-elect Trump said he would use “economic force” — not military force — against Canada in trade disputes, claiming it would also be "much better for national security.” 

More recently, the president jokingly said Canada should join the United States to avoid tariffs altogether. Trudeau acknowledged that during his latest scrum with American media.

"I don't know what world Trudeau lives in or who the heck's writing his scripts," said Sheila Gunn Reid, chief editor for Rebel News. "How do you talk about deepening our energy ties without using the word pipelines, because that's what it means," she added.

Perhaps, an east-west pipeline through Canada will unite the country? Had TC Energy completed Energy East, it would have taken 1.1 million barrels of crude oil daily from western Canada to refineries in New Brunswick, reducing our reliance on foreign imports.

"But let's face some facts here—we're always going to both benefit and be challenged by trade with the United States [owing to our geography]," said Gunn Reid. "It's always going to be a big chunk of our economy."

But Quebec separatists irked their fellow Canadians Monday after claiming there was "no social acceptability" for pipelines like Energy East. Tanker bans and regulatory hurdles have made it difficult for Canadian oil projects to develop, while provinces like Québec imported billions worth of foreign oil. 

Their elites continue to ignore large swathes of the population in la belle province, who want interprovincial pipelines amid a surge in Canadian pride, according to a new Angus Reid poll.

"Right now we should be talking about creating a network of pipelines in all directions, starting in Alberta and terminating at every seaport in this country, but we're not," Gunn Reid said. "We're just talking about energy connections, the vagaries of politics, diversifying those sources of reliable, consistent, and affordable energy."

"If we want to diversify, what it means [to Trudeau] is phase out oil and gas."

