Trudeau heckled at Newmarket campaign stop by protesters shouting "no vax pass"

Justin Trudeau has recently stopped appeared in public spaces, due to being heckled constantly while on the campaign trail. His recent visit to Newmarket, Ont. was the first in over a week where he met with his supporters in the open, not behind closed doors and with limited access to the public.

Trudeau is heckled whenever he shows his face in public. This time at his campaign stop in Newmarket Ontario. He has announced a billion dollars to prop up vaccine passports all over Canada.



"No vax pass, no vax pass!" pic.twitter.com/migol8nHNT — Efron Monsanto (@realmonsanto) September 5, 2021

Trudeau's announcement of $1 billion in federal funding for provinces to implement a COVID vaccine passport was the main issue for many protesters. Trudeau has also openly called for and proudly supports the medical segregation of the unvaccinated.

Advocates for vaccine passports for commercial flights and interprovincial trains say the implementation of such a policy will avoid putting vaccinated travellers "at risk," despite reports that indicate that fully vaccinated people can still spread COVID regardless.

Trudeau calls these restrictions of liberty in Canada "consequences" for not making the "right choice." He added at a gun policy announcement that it is "unfortunate" that the unvaccinated are "clogging up" medical resources and taking them away from those who "did their work," i.e. got vaccinated.

EXCLUSIVE: Trudeau booed mercilessly as protestors congregate in front of Liberal Party tour bus in Newmarket. Some PPC signs seen but I’m sure this is Stephen Harper’s fault. #TrudeauHeckled pic.twitter.com/HcaXVgrgZ8 — Rowan (@canmericanized) September 5, 2021

The leader of the Liberal party only responded to our Quebec-based reporter, Alexa Lavoie. In response to Alexa asking how long the proposed vaccine passport is meant to be in place for, Trudeau told her to "get vaccinated." Apparently, Trudeau doesn't like to answer questions from media outlets that haven't been bought and paid for.

Trudeau heckled as he ends his campaign stop and walks back to his bus.



Crowd of protestors shout out: "Coward!" pic.twitter.com/DyBSTwVrr5 — Efron Monsanto (@realmonsanto) September 6, 2021

After demonizing the protesters as "those people" in a speech last week, Trudeau has tried to not show his face in public as it draws large crowds of hecklers. In the above clop, Trudeau quickly touches elbows with Liberal supporters at a local restaurant in Newmarket, Ont. In the background, you can hear the roar of protesters. As he drives off in his motorcade, the crowd shouts out "Coward!"

Protestors waiting for Trudeau outside his campaign stop start singing O'Canada. "Freedom!" pic.twitter.com/lOy4KENQzv — Efron Monsanto (@realmonsanto) September 5, 2021

Despite the media's attempt to demonize any critics the prime minister faces in person, in response to his announced policies, there have not been any acts of violence at any of the protests. Throughout this past summer, however, there were over 50 churches burned down in response to news of the unmarked graves on the grounds of former residential schools in B.C. Trudeau's former principal secretary and best friend, Gerry Butts, called the arsons "understandable." Trudeau himself, after several churches had burned, was pressured into make a statement after receiving backlash from Canadians. As of now, there is no current federal investigation into the churches that were burned.

No Terry, it is not. Though it may be understandable. — Gerald Butts (@gmbutts) July 6, 2021