Trudeau heckled at Newmarket campaign stop by protesters shouting "no vax pass"
Trudeau's announcement of $1 billion in federal funding for provinces to implement a COVID vaccine passport was the main issue for many protesters.
Trudeau is heckled whenever he shows his face in public. This time at his campaign stop in Newmarket Ontario. He has announced a billion dollars to prop up vaccine passports all over Canada.— Efron Monsanto (@realmonsanto) September 5, 2021
"No vax pass, no vax pass!" pic.twitter.com/migol8nHNT
EXCLUSIVE: Trudeau booed mercilessly as protestors congregate in front of Liberal Party tour bus in Newmarket. Some PPC signs seen but I’m sure this is Stephen Harper’s fault. #TrudeauHeckled pic.twitter.com/HcaXVgrgZ8— Rowan (@canmericanized) September 5, 2021
Trudeau heckled as he ends his campaign stop and walks back to his bus.— Efron Monsanto (@realmonsanto) September 6, 2021
Crowd of protestors shout out: "Coward!" pic.twitter.com/DyBSTwVrr5
Protestors waiting for Trudeau outside his campaign stop start singing O'Canada. "Freedom!" pic.twitter.com/lOy4KENQzv— Efron Monsanto (@realmonsanto) September 5, 2021
No Terry, it is not. Though it may be understandable.— Gerald Butts (@gmbutts) July 6, 2021
- By Ezra Levant
Fight Vaccine Passports
A new civil liberties project — fighting against forced vaccines!Get involved
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.