Trudeau shuffles cabinet in bid to keep political career alive

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's political career is hanging on by a thread, and he hopes his latest cabinet shuffle will buy him time.

As reported by CBC News, Trudeau announced eight new cabinet ministers Friday morning, while four others received new mandates in different portfolios.

Among the current ministers changing jobs include Anita Anand as Minister of Transport, Gary Anandasangaree as Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs, as well as the Minister responsible for the Canadian Northern Economic Development Agency.

Steven MacKinnon, who ended a 32-day labour dispute between Canada Post and some 55,000 workers this week, becomes Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Labour.

Ginette Petitpas Taylor takes Anand's old job as president of the Treasury Board.

Among the cabinet newbies include Rachel Bendayan, as minister of Official Languages and Associate Minister of Public Safety, Élisabeth Brière as Minister of National Revenue, Terry Duguid, as Minister of Sport and Minister responsible for Prairies Economic Development Canada, and podcast officiant Nathaniel Erskine-Smith as Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities.

Others include Darren Fisher, as Minister of Veterans Affairs and Associate Minister of National Defence, David McGuinty as Minister of Public Safety, Ruby Sahota as Minister of Democratic Institutions and Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario, and Joanne Thompson as Minister of Seniors.

None of Trudeau's ongoing or incoming ministers have called on him to resign.

Ministers Sean Fraser, Dan Vandal, Carla Qualtrough, Filomena Tassi and Marie-Claude Bibeau are not seeking re-election for various reasons.

Randy Boissonnault remains out of commission as he contests several controversies and potential conflicts of interest.

The shuffle comes days after former deputy prime minister and finance minister Chrystia Freeland resigned suddenly, inciting chaos for the Liberal Party.

One senior government source told the state broadcaster that Trudeau is still "reflecting" on his position and that Friday’s impromptu shuffle does not mean he will lead the Liberals into the next election.

Additional Liberal MPs have since called on the prime minister to resign. The New Democrats are threatening to dissolve Parliament should he remain the Liberal leader into the new year.

"The Liberals don't deserve another chance," Singh wrote in a letter on Friday. "That's why the NDP will vote to bring this government down."

As first reported by Rebel News, a confidence vote against the embattled prime minister coincides with New Democrat leader Jagmeet Singh qualifying for his parliamentary pension.

The prime minister faced prior calls to resign from 23 Liberal MPs during a tense October 23rd caucus meeting, though few came forward publicly.

Disgruntled Liberals have been holding closed-door meetings to remove Trudeau since June, after a by-election defeat, but the lack the internal mechanisms for a leadership review has led to further dissatisfaction after losing a Montreal riding and the Supply and Confidence Agreement with the NDP in September.

Atlantic Liberal MP Sean Casey, along with other MPs, has called for Trudeau’s resignation, citing a decline in the Liberal vote share since 2015 and growing dissent within the party, particularly among unselected cabinet hopefuls. Casey predicts that more MPs will speak out once they realize they won't be appointed to cabinet, and Trudeau's leadership will face increasing pressure when Parliament resumes in January 2025.

Parliament resumes on January 27, 2025, at which time it's expected that Trudeau’s political career will be under more pressure than ever.