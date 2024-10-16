WATCH: U.S. Border Agent spills the beans on what's really going on
Officer confirms details about how illegal migrants are coached to exploit the system as residents are forced to deal with the influx of migrants.
We made a startling discovery while reporting from the U.S. southern border in Hakuna, California, as part of our mission to get to the bottom of what is really going on with the issues affecting the 2024 election.
A flier, left behind by migrants at a make-shift camp, provided detailed instructions on how to navigate and potentially manipulate the U.S. immigration system.
The document, discovered by the Rebel News crew near a migrant campfire, lists step-by-step advice for migrants after crossing the border, confirming some of the fears held by residents and law enforcement.
The flier, which appeared to have been hidden beneath a rock and partly burned, outlines what migrants should do if they are detained. Instructions include advice for migrants who have criminal records, are pregnant, over 55, or identify as LGBTQ+.
Such individuals, the document claims, are more likely to be placed in shelters rather than detention centres. A border patrol agent confirmed the authenticity of the document to me, adding that political groups might be involved in distributing such material to migrants.
“This isn’t coming from the government, this is political,” the agent said, suggesting that political groups are attempting to influence how migrants are processed by the system. The instructions even suggest that those in specific categories have better chances of gaining special privileges or avoiding deportation.
The discovery comes amid heightened tensions at the border as law enforcement and residents struggle to manage the increasing number of people crossing into the United States illegally.
“We used to come out here to shoot skeet and enjoy the area, but now it’s been taken over,” one local told us, gesturing towards the abandoned campfires and debris left behind by the migrant groups.
This flier has further stirred anger among locals who feel their communities are being overrun without adequate governmental action.
“We’ve got homeless people and veterans who need help, but instead, we’re handing out free passes to people coming in illegally,” another resident expressed frustration.
Border patrol agents admit that the situation has worsened in recent years. One explained that migrants are often bussed to various cities across the U.S. after being processed. He explained that some countries, such as Venezuela, refuse to take back their citizens, forcing the U.S. to deal with them.
Locals and some border officials are also concerned about the long-term impact of the migrant influx on American society.
“Are they assimilating into our culture, or are they setting up their own?” a resident questioned, noting that the situation has only intensified the political polarisation within the country.
For now, residents of border towns like Hakuna are left to deal with the consequences, as the flood of illegal crossings shows no signs of slowing down. As one frustrated individual put it, “Maybe after the next election, things will change — but for now, it’s chaos.”
Avi Yemini
Chief Australian Correspondent
Avi Yemini is the Australia Bureau Chief for Rebel News. He's a former Israeli Defence Force marksman turned citizen journalist. Avi's most known for getting amongst the action and asking the tough questions in a way that brings a smile to your face.https://followavi.com/