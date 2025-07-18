US rejects World Health Organization’s International Health Regulations

HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. cited concerns over sovereignty and civil liberties, while the potential for global surveillance through digital IDs, furthering corporate interests and the use of behavioural science for public health compliance cannot go unnoticed.

Tamara Ugolini
  |   July 18, 2025   |   News Analysis   |   Be the first to comment

 

AP Photo/Stefan Jeremiah (left) and X / DrTedros (right)

Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. took to social media to announce the rejection of the World Health Organization’s (WHO) proposed amendments to International Health Regulations (IHR).

“The proposed amendments to the International Health Regulations open the door to the kind of narrative management, propaganda, and censorship that we saw during the COVID pandemic. The United States can cooperate with other nations without jeopardizing our civil liberties, without undermining our Constitution, and without ceding away America’s treasured sovereignty,” he wrote.

The proposed amendments to legally binding international law have been criticized as a globalist, pharmaceutical-based power grab sold to the world as public health policy.

The rushed adoption process violated the WHO's own Article 55 notice stipulations and quorum voting requirements, reinforcing the claim that these sweeping changes put profits over health.

Former WHO physician and global health policy expert Dr. David Bell's independent review criticizes the WHO for corporate ties, poor pandemic response, and lack of transparency, urging reform or replacement to once again prioritize public health.

The amendments entrench global health surveillance through “health documents" that many contend will morph into digital IDs, enabling total control over travel, banking, and, eventually, speech.

WHO’s Director General Tedros Gebreyesus emphasized the importance of behavioural science to sway the public into complying with global health diktats, with Canada embracing these pysops for “better health.”

Health Canada claims that these amendments “align with Canada's commitments to strengthen global health security and to protect the health and safety of Canadians; and, strengthen global commitments to preparedness, surveillance, and response for public health emergencies.”

Tamara Ugolini

Senior Editor

Tamara Ugolini is an informed choice advocate turned journalist whose journey into motherhood sparked her passion for parental rights and the importance of true informed consent. She critically examines the shortcomings of "Big Policy" and its impact on individuals, while challenging mainstream narratives to empower others in their decision-making.

