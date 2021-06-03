LIVE UPDATES: Whistle Stop Cafe owner's contempt hearing for organizing protest

Whistle Stop Cafe owner Chris Scott is in court today for a hearing after he was arrested on contempt charges for organizing a protest in violation of Alberta's ban on illegal gatherings, which effectively outlawed demonstrations against the government.

Sheila Gunn Reid will be live tweeting the court proceedings as they happen.

1:55PM MT / 3:55PM ET

Court starts at 2 pm in the contempt hearing of Chris Scott, the owner of the Whistle Stop Cafe in Mirror Alberta who was arrested for contempt of an Alberta Health Services court order preventing "illegal public gatherings". Scott held a 1500 person protest against the lockdown

After his arrest, Chris was held for 3 days in jail for the crime of protesting the lockdown and refusing to go broke. In the same week, his restaurant was chained closed, confiscated because he refused to close it.

Rebel News hired Chad Williamson from Williamson law to help Chris Scott fight the full force of the Alberta Government in court.

Justice Adam Germain is hearing the contempt hearing. He's also heard the Pastor Tim Stephens contempt case as well as the Pastor Art Pawlowski contempt case (he was held for 2 days for holding church).

For context, Scott was held on the May 6th order of Justice Rooke in Calgary. Health Services went ex parte (in secret) and received an order of preventing the organization of, attendance at, or the promotion of illegal public gatherings. It outlawed protest against the govt.

Ashley McClelland is the lawyer for AHS. She's here to argue that it was justified to hold a man for 3 days for exercising his Charter rights to free assembly and speech.

Chris Scott reopened his restaurant in defiance of the lockdown in January and immediately came under surveillance by the local RCMP and Alberta Health Services. He's received several fines and summonses, court orders against him, and eventually jailed on one of those orders. Here we go. AHS lawyer starts laying out the allegations against Scott. She alleges that on May 8 2021, the respondent breached the May 6 order by organizing, promoting and attending an in-person gathering that did not conform to public health orders. To conform to the public health order Chris Scott's 1500 person event would have to be no larger than 5 people and everyone would have to social distance. Scott does not admit to contempt. AHS is detailing affidavit by an RCMP officer who watched the 1500 person anti-lockdown protest via Chris Scott's Facebook live feed. Cop observed Chris taking the stage and rallying the crowd. Scott was arrested later than night. An RCMP commander swore an affidavit that he personally served Chris Scott with the May 6 order on May 8. Attached to that affidavit were photographs of the crowd.