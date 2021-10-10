Your Medical Privacy is Gone | Hilary Kennedy (BlazeTV) Andrew Says 44

Does Joe Biden have control of the border? Will the NBA allow vaccine exemptions? Who is the best ginger? These questions are all answered by Hilary Kennedy on Andrew Says!

Hilary is a former sports broadcaster and host who has appeared on Access Hollywood, Extra and The Rachel Ray Show. She now hosts the Four Minute Buzz on the Blaze Network.

On Rebel News for the first time, Hilary remarks on the border crisis that saw over 15,000 illegal immigrants detained under a bridge in Texas.

Andrew and Hilary also discuss Press Secretary Jen Psaki's inability to present Biden administration policies due to lack of consistency, and question whether or not sports leagues like the NBA will allow for exemptions to vaccine requirements.

To receive a 10 per cent discount at www.RebelNewsStore.com, use promo code ANDREW10 at checkout.

For previous episodes of Andrew Says, click the following: