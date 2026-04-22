'Inauthentic' push for US annexation of Alberta, Carney's trade deal failure | Buffalo Roundtable
The Buffalo is our Western-Canada edition of Rebel Roundup — a live roundtable every Wednesday at 1 p.m. ET / 11 a.m. MT with this week's host Sheila Gunn Reid, plus new Western guests every week.
Sheila Gunn Reid is joined LIVE by Western Standard columnist Cory Morgan for a special Buffalo Roundtable livestream! (which airs every Wednesday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)
Show Notes
Panel guest this week: Cory Morgan (columnist at the Western Standard and author of The Sovereigntists Handbook)
Today, we're looking at a report that found an “inauthentic” push for the United States to annex Western Canadian provinces like Alberta, with AI-narrated videos on YouTube creating a “fake” network to spread the idea — something most separatists reject.
Plus, Prime Minister Mark Carney became agitated with reporters when he was pressed about his failure to secure a new trade deal with the U.S., a key pillar of his election campaign.
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