DAILY | Exposing the elites at the World Economic Forum; Trudeau heckled by Indigenous protesters
Adam Soos and Sheila Gunn Reid are LIVE for Rebel News Daily (weekdays at 12 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. MT).
Show Notes
- Rebel News has a team in Davos, Switzerland, working to expose the agenda of the World Economic Forum
- The WEF is all about open borders, just not for themselves
- Avi Yemini ran into a WHO COVID guru at the event
- Saudi Arabia is using the event to attempt to rehab its tourism industry
- American journalist Jack Posobiec was detained by WEF police, because apparently that's a thing
- And of course, WEF chairman Klaus Schwab reminded the attendees that “the future is built by us”
- Prime Minister Justin Trudeau travelled to Kamloops, British Columbia, where he was greeted by Indigenous protesters
