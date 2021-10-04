DAILY | Fauci wants Canadians to give up freedoms, Alberta pizzeria fighting COVID passports
David Menzies and Sheila Gunn Reid are LIVE for Rebel News Daily (weekdays at 12 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. MT).
Watch Rebel News
WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON SUPERU: Rebel News Daily on SuperU.net
WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON ODYSEE: Rebel News Daily on Odysee.com
WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON RUMBLE: Rebel News Daily on Rumble.com
WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON YOUTUBE: Rebel News Daily on YouTube.com
Send A Rebel Chat
NEW: Rumble now has a tipping function!
David and Sheila will be reading Tips from users on SuperU, Tips from users on Odysee and Rants from Rumble!
Follow Rebel News On Alternative Platforms
Rebel News is on Rumble
Rebel News is on Minds
Rebel News is on Odysee
Rebel News is on Bitchute
Rebel News is on SuperU
Show Notes
- Alberta pizzeria refusing to enforce vaccine passports facing heat from government
- Take a flight recently? All sorts of hypocritical COVID restrictions are on display in airports
- Regular, every-day Canadians from Ontario, Manitoba, Saskatchewan and Alberta weighed in on vaccine passports
- Fauci tells Canadians: give up your individual freedoms and take the COVID vaccine
- The good doctor also thinks its too soon start planning Christmas
- Tamara Ugolini spoke to a mother and her son about his experience with pericarditis after taking a COVID vaccine
- By Ezra Levant
Fight Vaccine Passports
A new civil liberties project — fighting against forced vaccines!Learn More
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.