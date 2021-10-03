Fauci to Canadians: “give up” your individual rights, take COVID vaccine

YouTube/﻿McGill University

Dr. Anthony Fauci, Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases in the United States conveyed an authoritarian-like message to Canadians opposed to COVID vaccine mandates and passports while delivering a lecture at McGill University.

The lecture, titled COVID-19: Lessons Learned and Remaining Challenges described how as the world continued to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic, “Canadians are paying closer attention than ever to the development and implementation of public health policy and research.”

Dr. Fauci's message for Canadians opposed to COVID vaccine mandates and passports: "there comes a time when you do have to give up what you consider your individual right of making your own decision."



CBC Radio One host of IDEAS, Nahlah Ayed, was the emcee for the hour-long lecture.

Fauci began his message to those freedom-minded Canadians who believe the Charter of Rights and Freedoms and Bill of Rights are being violated by COVID-19 vaccine mandates and passports by saying “I think what people have to appreciate is that indeed you do have personal liberties for yourself, and you should be in control of them.”

“But,” Fauci added, “you are a member of society and as a member of society, reaping all the benefits of being a member of society, you have a responsibility to society, and I think each of us, particularly in the context of a pandemic that’s killing millions of people, you have got to look at it and say there comes a time when you do have to give up what you consider your individual right of making your own decision.”

He continued the lecture by explaining how best to advertise the vaccination message, suggesting it be done “with a trusted messenger — not necessarily me or you, but someone who they feel they trust. Be that a clergyman, be that a family member, a sports figure, someone who can relay it to them in a non-confrontational way.”

Meanwhile, Fauci’s emails dating from the beginning of the pandemic, revealed through freedom of information requests, showed the hypocritical comments and flip-flopping medical advice he gave to the American public.

One email read that “the typical mask you can buy in the drug store is not really effective in keeping out the virus which is small enough to pass through the material.”

Another said that the majority of COVID-19 transmissions occurred from someone who is symptomatic, not asymptomatic. Fauci originally corrected the World Health Organization’s remark that transmission by those who never developed symptoms as rare was “not correct.”

Across Canada, all 10 provinces and one of three territories have already implemented some form of vaccine passport. Fines for non-compliance can range from $1,500 all the way up to $100,000 with local municipal and provincial governments using other tactics to ensure compliance, like pulling liquor licenses from businesses that fail to adhere to restrictions.

Rebel News has reported how businesses in Alberta, Ontario, British Columbia and Manitoba are already defying enforcement of the vaccine passport for their restaurant and businesses.

