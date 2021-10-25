DAILY | Chretien on Residential School Abuse; Raise the Canadian Flag!
Sheila Gunn Reid and Adam Soos are LIVE for Rebel News Daily (weekdays at 12 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. MT).
Show Notes
- The Canadian flags have been at half-mast for too long. Sign the petition on this page to have Prime Minister Justin Trudeau raise them for Remembrance Day.
- Jean Chrétien says he never heard about abuse in residential schools while he was minister
- CNN: People vaccinated against Covid-19 less likely to die from any cause, study finds
- BAD NEWS: Ownership and staff shut out of Calgary restaurant Without Papers Pizza
- Vaccine choice at Without Papers Pizza top of mind for Calgary supporters
- European Parliament tells the people of Europe that they must not tolerate any more their freedoms being eroded.
- Ontario court issues interim injunction against UHN vaccine mandate
- Florida’s Surgeon General, Dr. Joseph Ladapo on transmission
- FULL VIDEO: Man picks fight with Avi Yemini and instantly regrets it
- Dan Andrews to table legislation for new unprecedented emergency powers
- Elections Alberta determines NDP candidate was Communist, rules no wrongdoing by Rebel
- By Ezra Levant
