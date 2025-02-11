Destruction in Maui: Government fails citizens after devastating wildfire
"Talking to some locals, there's no hope in sight," said Ezra Levant. "There's no timeline by which this city will be revived."
Rebel News publisher Ezra Levant and videographer Lincoln Jay recently travelled to the town of Lahaina in Maui, Hawaii to shine a light on the aftermath of the devastating wildfire in 2023 and the government's response.
The shocking scenes uncovered by Levant and Jay show destroyed buildings and residents forced to live in campers beside the wreckage of the blaze.
Locals appear to be largely left to fend for themselves after the wildfire destroyed over 2200 homes and other buildings in the area.
Levant pointed out that for every home that appears to be under construction, there's about 10 empty lots covered over by gravel.
EXCLUSIVE: Democrats ABANDONED Maui residents, few houses rebuilthttps://t.co/KaHyRfAIyu
The Rebel News publisher also revealed that tiny homes are being constructed by the government to house people who were displaced by the wildfire.
"Who would want to live here? It really seems like some sort of internment camp," Levant said of the miniature homes.
Several local residents expressed to Levant that the government is making it increasingly difficult to re-build homes and allow people to return to normalcy.
Levant emphasized how significant government inaction and politicized priorities appear to have contributed to the devastating situation in Lahaina.
"I heard it's hard to get a permit," said one man. "The state makes it difficult for the people to rebuild. There's a lot of regulations and a lot of permits you gotta go through, I think it makes it more tough on the people. It's sad," he said.
Bruce Atchison commented 2025-02-11 19:19:59 -0500This is what happens when we rely on government too much. They tax us into the poor house and then when we need help, it takes so long. And Ezra is right that the FEMA camps look like minimum security prisons.