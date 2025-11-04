Tommy Robinson acquitted on Terrorism Act charges

BECOME A MEMBER Monthly Annual Rebel News + Our most popular subscription View RebelNews.com without ads

Tonight, on The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra reports from outside the Westminster Magistrates’ Court in London—and he has incredible news to share.

Tommy Robinson has been acquitted of his charges under the Terrorism Act.

Judge Sam Goozee criticized the police for unreliability, lack of credibility, and politically motivated conduct, not evidence-based terrorism. He concluded Tommy was targeted for his political views.

It was a blistering takedown of the British establishment. One by one, the judge said he didn’t believe the police witnesses. Imagine that—after years of harassment, the system finally admitted what Tommy’s supporters have known all along: this was a political vendetta.

Despite a costly government campaign of legal battles and smear tactics, truth ultimately prevailed.

Ezra reported live from the courtroom and outside for the verdict. Watch his full report and donate to support independent journalism at www.TommyTrial.com.

If you only read the BBC or the Daily Mail, you’d think Tommy was guilty. That’s why independent media matters — because the regime press won’t tell you the truth. Thanks for standing with us.

This case was a clear example of political policing in the U.K. The judge's decision today was a rare moment of fairness, proving that truth can break through the system.

Ezra, as the sole independent journalist reporting live, provided crucial coverage amidst regime media. Your support enables this vital, honest reporting, preventing government spin from burying the story. Contribute at www.TommyTrial.com to help us continue.

GUEST: Rebel's Sydney Fizzard's Ostrich report.

