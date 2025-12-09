Federal data drop exposes massive blind spot in Canada’s COVID vaccine oversight

Yet another wave of unanswered questions about Canada’s after-market surveillance of the COVID-19 mRNA injections comes as a fresh set of federal records lands in Parliament.

Despite Health Canada’s unwavering assurances of “safe and effective,” the numbers disclosed by the government itself suggest a far more complex safety profile, particularly when it comes to reproductive and menstrual health.

Canada’s adverse-event system logged 85 reports involving obstetric, fetal, neonatal, or reproductive outcomes since 2020, according to the official response. It may sound small on paper — until you track the timing.

In 2020, the system recorded zero such reports. Then came 2021, the first full year of mass vaccination, and the number exploded to 58. That single year accounts for nearly 70% of all reports ever submitted in this category. The number dropped to 17 in 2022, then fell even further in subsequent years, but it has yet to return to zero.

The federal response offers no explanation for the unprecedented spike, no insight into why the surge appeared exactly when mass injections began, and no clarification on why reports declined afterward. Was reporting discouraged? Did surveillance methods shift? Were Canadians simply exiting the booster campaign revolving door? Health Canada doesn’t say, but they do offer empty reassurance that this doesn’t “imply an established causal relationship between a vaccine and an adverse event.”

The same pattern repeats with menstrual-related events — including heavy bleeding, amenorrhea, and significant cycle irregularities. Again, 2020 saw no reports. Then, 2021 recorded a staggering 556 cases, followed by 264 in 2022, tapering afterward but never returning to baseline.

While the government is quick to stress that the timeline doesn’t prove causation, it’s important to remember that these numbers represent real Canadians navigating real medical experiences. These dramatic spikes demand scrutiny, not silent disregard.

Yet oversight gaps appear everywhere.

Both federal bodies responsible for public health and drug oversight openly admit they cannot access claim data from the Vaccine Injury Support Program (VISP), all because the government outsourced the entire system to the private firm Oxaro. It’s a setup that doesn’t just limit transparency but also neatly insulates regulators from the very accountability Canadians are told to trust.

As previously documented, the program has been plagued by delays, mismanagement, and funding that went to consultants first while families were left waiting in crisis.

So much for ‘we’re all in this together.’

Despite mounting concerns, the government's stance remains unwavering: no evidence of increased risk of heavy menstrual bleeding, miscarriage, preterm birth, or related complications.

But that stance stands at odds with the government’s own actions. Ottawa acknowledges having analyzed these concerns extensively, even publishing a safety assessment in 2023. If there was never a meaningful signal, why the need for so much internal study?

Meanwhile, Canada’s fertility rates hit historic lows in 2022 and 2023, signalling the largest drop in decades, adding yet another layer to a pattern officials seem reluctant to even question.

What Canadians received this week was not transparency, but a reminder of how tightly controlled the narrative remains. The data is the government’s own, and trying to get ahead of any questions that naturally arise from it, Health Canada basically holds onto the old ‘trust the science’ marketing mantra.

A government can repeat a message as often as it wants, but when its own numbers start telling a different story, there comes a time when empty reassurances need to be replaced by concrete answers.