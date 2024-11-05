Freeland grilled over Liberals plan to cap oil and gas production

Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault announced an emissions cap on oil and gas on Monday. The decision drew the ire of Alberta Premier Danielle Smith and Conservative MPs in the House of Commons, who have said the proposal amounts to a production cap on the industry — a description backed up by research from Deloitte, which said the policy would lead to massive job losses.

On the latest Rebel Roundup livestream — which airs live every Monday and Friday at 1 p.m. ET (11 a.m. MT) — David Menzies and Sheila Gunn Reid looked at Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland's testimony at the Commons natural resources committee, where she was grilled by Conservative MP Shannon Stubbs.

“Shannon Stubbs asking yes and no questions, and Freeland just ragging the puck so that nothing is answered, because they cannot answer the question because the answer is bad for the Liberals,” was how Sheila described Freeland's appearance.

“It's regurgitated social licence nonsense from the Rachel Notley days, where 'if we don't impose a carbon tax, nobody is going to invest here'. You imposed a carbon tax and inspired the single largest capital flight out of this province since the national energy program.”

Non-answers are “part of the problem we have right now in the political discourse,” added David. “You cannot get a straight answer to a straight question. You simply can't. The only other thing I can say is that it's a good day when I see Fraulein Freeland and I'm not in the back of a police cruiser after being bowdlerized by a Mountie that resembles Uncle Fester from the Addams Family.”