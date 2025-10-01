Health Canada dodges accountability on vaccine death claims

Health Canada’s response was to deflect. They confirm that the third party consultancy firm Oxaro handles all VISP decisions — and any data requests should be directed to the VISP website. But here’s the catch: the site doesn’t actually provide that information. No breakdown of death claims. No payout specifics.

This lack of transparency isn’t new. Rebel News flagged issues with VISP early on, noting the program was capped and overwhelmed just six months after launch. Now, amid growing scrutiny, the Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) plans to take over VISP in 2026 — the same agency that promoted the vaccines while outsourcing injury oversight to avoid “conflicts of interest.”

Meanwhile, autopsies aren’t required for vaccine-related death claims, and Health Canada says it's not their role to investigate mRNA damage through specialized testing.

Canada's Vaccine Injury Support Program (VISP), intended to help those harmed by COVID-19 vaccines, has become a bureaucratic failure, abandoning victims.



Health Canada also brushed off Allison’s request for all excess mortality data from 2019–2024. They handed it over to Innovation Canada, avoiding any discussion on the troubling rise in unexplained deaths.

Allison’s probe reveals a troubling pattern within the Liberals' bureaucratic runaround marked by a lack of answers for grieving families, and a system that continues to fail those it was supposed to protect while Oxaro gets rich.

Health Minister Marjorie Michel admitted in June the program is flawed and unfit to handle the fallout from what she called “novel vaccines” with an unclear safety profile. Still, the government maintains the ‘safe and effective’ narrative while side-stepping responsibility for the consequences.

Will a PHAC takeover change anything? Or will it simply bury the truth even deeper?

