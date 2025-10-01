Health Canada dodges accountability on vaccine death claims

A parliamentary inquiry exposes Health Canada's evasiveness and lack of transparency regarding COVID-19 vaccine injury deaths under the Vaccine Injury Support Program (VISP), including deflected questions on claims, approvals, autopsies, causality, and excess mortality.

Tamara Ugolini
  |   October 01, 2025   |   News Analysis   |   Be the first to comment

 

JHVEPhoto - stock.adobe.com

A recent inquiry in Parliament (Q-223), spearheaded by Conservative MP Dean Allison, further showcases Health Canada’s evasiveness when asked about COVID-19 vaccine injury deaths.

Allison posed pointed questions: How many death claims tied to the mRNA shots have been submitted through the Vaccine Injury Support Program (VISP)? How many were approved? Were autopsies required? And who determines causality?

Health Canada’s response was to deflect. They confirm that the third party consultancy firm Oxaro handles all VISP decisions — and any data requests should be directed to the VISP website. But here’s the catch: the site doesn’t actually provide that information. No breakdown of death claims. No payout specifics.

This lack of transparency isn’t new. Rebel News flagged issues with VISP early on, noting the program was capped and overwhelmed just six months after launch. Now, amid growing scrutiny, the Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) plans to take over VISP in 2026 — the same agency that promoted the vaccines while outsourcing injury oversight to avoid “conflicts of interest.”

Meanwhile, autopsies aren’t required for vaccine-related death claims, and Health Canada says it's not their role to investigate mRNA damage through specialized testing.

Health Canada also brushed off Allison’s request for all excess mortality data from 2019–2024. They handed it over to Innovation Canada, avoiding any discussion on the troubling rise in unexplained deaths.

Allison’s probe reveals a troubling pattern within the Liberals' bureaucratic runaround marked by a lack of answers for grieving families, and a system that continues to fail those it was supposed to protect while Oxaro gets rich.

Health Minister Marjorie Michel admitted in June the program is flawed and unfit to handle the fallout from what she called “novel vaccines” with an unclear safety profile. Still, the government maintains the ‘safe and effective’ narrative while side-stepping responsibility for the consequences.

Will a PHAC takeover change anything? Or will it simply bury the truth even deeper?

Read the documents:

Tamara Ugolini

Senior Editor

Tamara Ugolini is an informed choice advocate turned journalist whose journey into motherhood sparked her passion for parental rights and the importance of true informed consent. She critically examines the shortcomings of "Big Policy" and its impact on individuals, while challenging mainstream narratives to empower others in their decision-making.

