Is the fear worse than the virus? A retired psychotherapist weighs in

After two years of the declared COVID-19 pandemic being used by officials as a reason to put human rights on hold the world has began to shift back into some form of normality.

Even Canada’s regime recently caved and dropped their discriminatory travel mandate that was still forbidding unjabbed citizens from travelling in and out of their own country.

But even if all COVID-19 restrictions were to drop completely, and instead of the media broadcasting the name of every new coronavirus strain instead of summarizing them as the seasonal flu, would many people still be stuck struggling with the side effects from living in a state of fear during life with COVID for years?

In this report, Rebel News sat down to interview Vaccine Choice Canada President Ted Kuntz during a Reclaiming Canada Conference, at which he was a guest speaker.

Kuntz, whose late son suffered a near constant state of seizures after being injected with a vaccine designed to help prevent one from getting whooping cough, spent much of his career working as a psychotherapist.

“They did a masterful job at separating us and making us afraid of each other, it has really broken down the fabric of society”, said Kuntz.

Watch the full interview and if you find it interesting, you may also want to check out my interview with Holocaust survivor Vera Sharav who discussed her belief on how society is being conditioned to dehumanized the unvaccinated similar to how her her family was during the Holocaust.

