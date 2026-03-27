One night only with Tommy Robinson!

Tommy Robinson is a rare hero — someone who has willingly suffered unjust punishments so that the rest of us could learn the truth about the world. His groundbreaking journalism about mass Islamic immigration to the UK, and the shocking stories of rape gangs, have riveted millions. They also sparked the British government declaring Tommy an enemy of the state, and repeatedly jailing him, even in solitary confinement.

But Tommy has received a special visa permitting him to come to America. And we’re delighted that he’s spending an evening in New York, where Tommy’s fans across America (and even Canada) can spend a wonderful evening with him at a small venue.

It’s one night only — Saturday, April 11th at an incredible venue in the New York City suburbs. But tickets are extremely limited and they’re selling quickly!

This event will sell out, so please book now to avoid being disappointed.

The evening will be hosted by Gavin McInnes, the commentator, comedian and free speech activist. Click here to buy your tickets now!

I live in Toronto, Canada, but normally I have to fly all the way to the UK to see Tommy. This is a rare opportunity to visit him when he’s on this side of the ocean, and at a small venue. I’m making it a road trip with a group of friends — you should, too!

Click here to get your tickets now!

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