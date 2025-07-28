Carney facing intense pressure from caucus to recognize Palestinian state

Several Liberal MPs are publicly urging the Canadian government to recognize Palestine as a state, following France's example.

Toronto MP Salma Zahid urged Canada to recognize the Palestinian state. “Netanyahu must not have a veto over Palestinian statehood,” she wrote last Thursday.

Mississauga Centre MP Fares Al Soud called for justice for Palestinians, stating it “demands recognition.”

Mark Carney sidesteps a question on whether Canada will recognize Palestinian statehood later this year like France.



"We will work with the international community, work with others, to move towards a situation of a ceasefire, a two-state solution." pic.twitter.com/TQaZsKFAXm — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) July 28, 2025

Earlier this month, Emmanuel Macron announced France would fully recognize Palestinian statehood at the UN General Assembly. “Will Canada follow suit?” a reporter asked Monday morning.

“Well, the first thing is to recognize the scale … and deplore the scale of the humanitarian crisis in Gaza—also the challenges in the West Bank, [including] the lack of respect for the territorial integrity of Palestine in the West Bank,” replied Prime Minister Mark Carney.

On November 3, 2023, then-prime minister Justin Trudeau called Israelis in disputed territory "extremist settlers."

Trudeau calls for a "humanitarian pause" in the Israel-Hamas conflict.



He calls on Hamas to release hostages, more aid for Palestinians and demands protection for "innocent civilians in Gaza, and, increasingly, in the West Bank, including from extremist settlers." pic.twitter.com/LLzGE2D3by — Yanky 🇺🇲 (@Yanky_Pollak) November 3, 2023

Carney acknowledged there are “issues around [the] two-state solution,” but claimed “we've always supported … a free and viable Palestine living side-by-side in peace and security with Israel.”

He clarified a Palestinian state “does not include Hamas in any role,” the terror group responsible for killing over 1000 Israelis and taking hundreds hostage.

For months, Vote Palestine, a non-partisan campaign, has called for the recognition of Palestinian statehood, as well as a boycott of Israeli settlements, an arms embargo, and continued funding for a controversial UN agency with alleged ties to October 7.

As a point of clarification, Canada has issued no permits for major arms or light weapons to Israel since 1991, according to Global Affairs Canada in 2024 testimony to a parliamentary committee.

MPs Zahid and Al Soud were among the Liberals who approved the "genocide" petition.

On April 9, Prime Minister Carney recognized genocide in Gaza during a campaign rally. "Mr. Carney! There's a genocide happening in Palestine!" shouted a protester. "I'm aware," he replied. "That's why we have an arms embargo."

Carney backtracked at a media scrum the following day. "Are you conceding it's a genocide in Gaza?" asked a reporter. Carney replied: "I didn't hear that word."

Mark Carney agrees with a heckler at his rally who shouted there is a "genocide" taking place in Gaza, responding to the claim by saying, "which is why we have an arms embargo." pic.twitter.com/T6zkomGFYu — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) April 9, 2025

Last week, Foreign Affairs Minister Anita Anand announced her attendance at a UN High-Level Conference on the two-state solution. It runs from July 28-30 in New York.

“I am glad [Minister] Anand will attend the UN High-Level Conference on a Two-State Solution,” wrote MP Zahid. “Canada must back these strong words with concrete action.”

Concerns of a Liberal caucus split arose after 22 MPs, led by Zahid, signed a 2023 letter urging a ceasefire following the terrorist attack on Israel.

Subsequent pressure led to a ceasefire vote at the UN General Assembly in December 2023, after Muslim donors ceased their support for the Liberal Party. Then-prime minister Justin Trudeau urged a ceasefire, hostage release, and a two-state solution in a call with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The Liberal government later threatened to arrest Netanyahu following an International Criminal Court warrant. Then-foreign affairs minister Melanie Joly claimed it didn't signal a shift in the party's Israel stance.

On May 14, Minister Anand, her successor, accused Israel of using food as a political tool in Gaza, calling for an immediate ceasefire and more aid.