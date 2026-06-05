Chiefs' independence threats, B.C. Cons get a new leader, Police prep for World Cup | Rebel Roundup
Tamara Ugolini and Drea Humphrey are joined by Tamara Lich for this edition of the Rebel Roundtable livestream.
Sheila Gunn Reid and David Menzies are LIVE for the Rebel Roundtable livestream! (which airs every Friday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)
Show Notes
Guest this week: Tamara Lich (Freedom Convoy organizer and Rebel News contributor)
Today, we're looking at Treaty 8 chiefs suggesting they could organize civil disobedience against the Alberta independence movement, claiming a referendum violates their constitutional rights.
Plus, the B.C. Conservatives have a new leader as party members chose former federal MP Kerry-Lynne Findlay to take on the NDP and Premier David Eby in the province's next election.
And finally, Canada is just seven days away from hosting games for the FIFA World Cup, with police detailing the preparations they've been making to keep Canadians and international visitors safe.
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