FIFA fans see Canada's ugly side, CBC taxpayer funding, Protecting monuments | Rebel Roundtable

David Menzies and Drea Humphrey are LIVE for the Rebel Roundtable livestream! (which airs every Friday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)

Show Notes

Guest this week: Élie Cantin-Nantel (independent journalist) | Natasha Graham (independent journalist)

Today, we're looking at clips of fans attending the World Cup who are getting glimpse at the dark side of Canada — the homelessness and drug addiction that runs rampant on the streets of cities like Toronto and Vancouver.

Plus, a report from the Senate says CBC/Radio-Canada is helping strengthen the country's local journalism and is a crucial part of “informing and enlightening” the public. Is that really what the over $1 billion in funding is doing?

And finally, controversy has erupted in Orillia, Ont., where city council voted to overturn the mayor's unilateral decision to return a monument of Samuel de Champlain to the beachfront, with Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre now weighing in on the issue.

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