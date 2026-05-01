Trump approves new pipeline, Immigration humiliation, StatsCan skews hate data | Rebel Roundtable

Sheila Gunn Reid and David Menzies are LIVE for the Rebel Roundtable livestream! (which airs every Friday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)

Show Notes

Guest this week: Kris Sims (Alberta director of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation)

Today, we're looking at President Donald Trump giving the go ahead to a new pipeline project that would see Canadian crude exports travel through Wyoming.

Plus, Conservative immigration critic Michelle Rempel Garner grilled Immigration Minister Lena Diab over Canada's approval — and reversal — of an Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps official permit to visit the country ahead of the FIFA World Cup.

And finally, Statistics Canada denied its downplaying antisemitic incidents in its national hate crimes report.

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