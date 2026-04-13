Fuel protests rock Ireland, Carney takes aim at U.S., Trudeau resurfaces at Coachella | Rebel Roundup

Sheila Gunn Reid is LIVE for the Rebel Roundup livestream! (which airs every Monday, Tuesday and Thursday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)

Show Notes

Today, we're looking at Rebel News' coverage of ongoing protests in Ireland, where furious residents have taken to the streets over sky-high fuel taxes in the country.

Plus, Mark Carney took the stage at the Liberals' convention, where the prime minister yet again took aim at the United States as he stated the "international order is crumbling" and suggested Canada's close ties to the U.S. was no longer a reliable relationship.

And finally, Justin Trudeau and girlfriend Katy Perry appeared at Coachella, with some on social media ridiculing the former PM for acting like a teenager alongside his pop-star companion.

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