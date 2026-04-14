Byelections give Liberals majority, Carney suspends fuel tax, Another church fire | Rebel Roundup

Sheila Gunn Reid and Lise Merle are LIVE for the Rebel Roundup livestream! (which airs every Monday, Tuesday and Thursday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)

Show Notes

Today, we're looking at the results from federal byelections that saw a Liberal sweep, with Toronto's University-Rosedale and Scarborough Southwest ridings, along with the suburban Montreal riding of Terrebonne, pushing Prime Minister Mark Carney's government into a two-seat majority in the House of Commons.

Plus, with gas prices on the rise, PM Carney has announced fuel taxes will be suspended until September, which is expected to drop the price of gas by an average of 10-cents per litre.

And finally, Rebel News boss Ezra Levant is headed to Quebec, where he's seeking answers after a 94-year-old church in the village of Saint-Romain burned down on Monday night.

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