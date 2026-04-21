O'Toole advising Carney, Poilievre on Canada-U.S. trade, Will migrants self-deport | Rebel Roundup

Sheila Gunn Reid and Lise Merle are LIVE for the Rebel Roundup livestream! (which airs every Monday, Tuesday and Thursday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)

Show Notes

Today, we're looking at former Conservative leader Erin O'Toole being appointed to Mark Carney's advisory board for Canada-U.S. trade relations as the prime minister announced a new team to navigate discussions.

Plus, current Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre slammed the PM's failure to facilitate a new trade deal after promising to do so on the campaign trail and further suggesting Canada's close links to the U.S. are “weaknesses” during a Sunday address to the nation.

And finally, the federal government appears to assume migrants to Canada will self-deport after overstaying their visas; but is that something that will really happen?

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