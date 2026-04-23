Carney on US, Trans CAF soldier injures female, Reduced jail time for colonization | Rebel Roundup
Sheila Gunn Reid and Tamara Ugolini discuss the top stories of the day in this edition of the Rebel Roundup livestream.
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Show Notes
Today, we're looking at Prime Minister Mark Carney's comments about the United States, as he backed Ontario Premier Doug Ford's continued ban on American alcohol and reiterated his view about Canada's need to diversify away from our southern neighbours.
Plus, a new report from Juno News revealed a transgender-identifying soldier in the Canadian Armed Forces injured a female competitor during a volleyball game.
And finally, a judge has cited Canada's history of colonization as a reason for giving an Indigenous offender a more lenient sentence.
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COMMENTS
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Marilyn Hagerman commented 2026-04-23 13:16:21 -0400 FlagYou won’t find ANY of these “issues” in the US! The country our Beijing comrade wants to “detach” from!!!!What a slam-dunk disgrace to our once great military…..tampons and all!!
Those Canadian-elected Liberals that warm seats in parliament will pay a huge price down the road!!