REBEL ROUNDUP | Conservative funds gender surgery, Carney's secret vacay, Decade of mass migration

Hosted by: Sheila Gunn Reid and Lise Merle

Today, we're looking at a new report that confirms doctors in Nova Scotia are performing gender reassignment surgeries on minors in the province — one that is supposedly governed by a Conservative premier.

Plus, Prime Minister Mark Carney is on vacation — but the details about where Carney has travelled to are being kept hidden.

And finally, a new report from the Fraser Institue dives into Canada's changing immigration patterns, which has seen a sharp rise over the past decade since the Liberals returned to power in the House of Commons.

